Pitta Took A Huge Pay Cut To Stay With The Ravens

March 22, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Dennis Pitta, NFL, Salary Cap

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta took a $2.5 million pay cut for the next two seasons to remain with the team.

This is the second straight season that Pitta has accepted a pay cut.

Pitta will make $2.5 million in base salary in 2017 along with a $500,000 roster bonus. He also opted to reduce his 2018 base salary to $3 million. This move gives Baltimore an additional $2.5 million in cap space in 2017 and 2018.

He reduced his salary last season by $4 million, but he also made $3 million of that back by reaching incentives.

