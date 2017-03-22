Pitta Took A Huge Pay Cut To Stay With The Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta took a $2.5 million pay cut for the next two seasons to remain with the team.
This is the second straight season that Pitta has accepted a pay cut.
Pitta will make $2.5 million in base salary in 2017 along with a $500,000 roster bonus. He also opted to reduce his 2018 base salary to $3 million. This move gives Baltimore an additional $2.5 million in cap space in 2017 and 2018.
He reduced his salary last season by $4 million, but he also made $3 million of that back by reaching incentives.