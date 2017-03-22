Police Investigating Murder Of Transgender Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for those responsible for the fatal shooting of a transgender female early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at 4:15 a.m., in the 2400 block of Guilford Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 38-year-old transgender female who had been shot in the stomach.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died a short time later. The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Witnesses tell police they heard someone yelling for help before hearing gunshots, and seeing two men running from the scene and getting into a dark-colored vehicle immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook