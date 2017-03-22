Police: Baltimore Man Suspected In Fatal NYC Stabbing; Says He Went To Kill Black Person

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man wanted for a Monday night stabbing in New York City surrendered to police Wednesday morning, CBS New York reports.
The man, an Army veteran, told police he came to New York from Maryland to kill a black person, and said he doesn’t like black people.
Police tell CBS New York that witness saw the suspect talking with the 66-year-old victim on Ninth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect then got on top of the victim who then asked him what he was doing.
The suspect took off on West 46th and Ninth Avenue, headed toward Eighth Avenue.
The victim, who lived at the Barbour Hotel transitional housing facility, reportedly walked into the Midtown South police substation with stab wounds to the chest and back. He later died at Bellevue Hospital.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
