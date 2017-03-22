Public Asked To Help Name Maryland Zoo’s New Bear Cubs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo needs your help to name the newest additions to their zoo family.
The two orphaned grizzly bear cubs, estimated to be 11 months old, are on permanent loan from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after being found without their mother on Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Lands in Montana.
You can choose from the following names:
- Casper & Helen – chosen in honor of the benefactor that sponsored the bear’s transport from Montana
- Salish & Kootenai (Pronounced “Say-lish” and “Koot-nee”) – Names of the Native American tribes on whose land the sisters were found
- Nova & Nita – “chasing butterflies” and “bear” in various Native American languages
- Maple & Juniper – North America tree species
- Iris & Violet – beautiful flower names
Click here to cast your vote. The voting will be held until April 5.
The grizzly bear exhibit and the naming contest are sponsored by Garrison Forest School, home of the Garrison Forest Grizzlies.
