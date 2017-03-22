Officer Stabbed, Suspect Shot On UK Parliament Grounds

March 22, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Parliament

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A suspect with a knife entered British Parliament around 2:40 p.m. local time Wednesday, and the chamber was placed on lockdown after gunshots were heard, CBS News reports.

The gunshots may have been the officer shooting at the suspect.

It is believed the person wielding the knife also struck several pedestrians on the nearby Westminster Bridge in the moments before they entered the parliament building.

At least six people were injured.

Authorities are treating this as a terrorist attack for the moment.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

