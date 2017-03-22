Target Makes Waves After Ditching Retouching For Newest Swimwear Ad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – In promoting its new 2017 swimsuit line, Target has opted not to retouch any of the campaign’s models.

The new #TargetSwim campaign is centered around four women: dancer Megan Batoon, pro-skateboarder Lizzie Armanto and models Denise Bidot and Kamie Crawford.

Each is unique from one another in ethnicity and body type. None of their portraits have been retouched, showing off every stretch mark and lovely curve.

Target says the campaign focuses on helping women feel confident in swimwear.

“Because finding your favorite style suit is important, and we’re all about offering flattering fit and cut options to help guests feel confident in their swimsuits,” according to a news release on the website. “After all, you look your best when you feel your best!”

The move away from retouching comes a few years after a 2014 gaffe.

The company was called out for creating a “thigh gap” on a teenage swimsuit model by cropping out part of the crotch area in a way many visitors to the website called unnatural.

Target issued an apology and in 2015 they launched a swimsuit campaign called “Target Loves Every Body.”

The body positivity trend continued in 2016 with the #NOFOMO campaign, with Target calling the swimsuit season a “No Fear of Missing Out” zone. They wanted girls to stop missing out on life experiences because of insecurities, according to a Target news release.

Target’s new swimsuit line is currently available in stores and online. Check out the un-retouched model portraits in the link below.

https://corporate.target.com/article/2017/03/target-swim-social-campaign

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook