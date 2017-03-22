WEATHER BLOG: Much Needed Rain In The Forecast

Hi Everyone!

The chill is arriving, and that is fine by me. The quicker we get this, (as the legendary Col. Sherman Potter, played by Harry Morgan on M*A*S*H, would have said),”HORSE HOCKY” in here, the quicker it leaves. And as it departs some good news in our outlook. And I am not talking about temps. But rather rain. Rain?

We know it is getting mild, then warm, as we move into the weekend. This we discussed yesterday. But we will also see some rain with that initial push of mild air, and at the end of the weekend and into next week, as we see a weak cold front dive across the area, more shower activity. And we can use it. It is dry for sure. And with a little rain the look of Spring will really kick into high gear.

So even though this five day forecast isn’t perfect weather. it IS perfectly fine for the time of the year!

MB!