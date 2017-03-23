Aerosmith, Blink-182 & More To Play NCAA March Madness Music Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NCAA March Madness is the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans, and the lineup for this year’s Final Four music festival is a slam dunk.
The Chainsmokers, Aerosmith and Keith Urban will headline the Phoenix festival with support from Blink-182, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Grouplove, Capital Cities, Leon Bridges and Nathaniel Ratliff & the Night Sweats, according to Billboard.
The festival takes place from March 31 through April 2.
NCAA.com, Bleacher Report and the NCAA’s YouTube channel will stream selections from the festival online.