American Among Those Killed In Parliament Attack

March 23, 2017 11:04 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Morman church official tells the Associated Press that a Utah man was killed and his wife was seriously wounded in the London attack.

Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when the attacker struck in London.

He plowed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

The assailant was shot dead by armed officers.

