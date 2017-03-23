Baby Killed In Attack By Family Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 8-month-old baby was killed Thursday after being attacked by a family dog.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reports the attack happened just after 1 p.m., on Prance Court in Lusby.
Responding deputies found that a family friend was watching an 8-month-old, when the family dog attacked the baby.
Deputies arrived to find the dog attacking the baby. They had to shoot the dog to get it to stop, but by that time, the baby was already dead.
Authorities did not release the name of the victim or the breed of the dog involved.
The investigation into this incident is continuing.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook