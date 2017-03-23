WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Baby Killed In Attack By Family Dog

March 23, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Calvert County, Dog attack

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 8-month-old baby was killed Thursday after being attacked by a family dog.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reports the attack happened just after 1 p.m., on Prance Court in Lusby.

Responding deputies found that a family friend was watching an 8-month-old, when the family dog attacked the baby.

Deputies arrived to find the dog attacking the baby. They had to shoot the dog to get it to stop, but by that time, the baby was already dead.

Authorities did not release the name of the victim or the breed of the dog involved.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia