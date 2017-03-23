WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Convictions In Cases Involving Indicted Officers May Be Vacated

March 23, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: seven indicted baltimore police officers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those who were convicted in cases involving any of the seven Baltimore City Police Department officers who were recently indicted on federal charges may be eligible to have their convictions vacated.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender had previously set up a hotline for those with cases involving these officers.

RELATED: Hotline Set Up For Those With Cases Involving Indicted Officers

Momodu Gondo, Evodio Hendriz, Daniel Hersl, Wayne Jenkins, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor, and Maurice Ward were part of the Baltimore City Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, and were recently indicted on charges.

Click here if you think you may be eligible to have your conviction vacated. You can also contact OPD at (410) 914-7858 or at http://www.opd.state.md.us.

