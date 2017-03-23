Convictions In Cases Involving Indicted Officers May Be Vacated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those who were convicted in cases involving any of the seven Baltimore City Police Department officers who were recently indicted on federal charges may be eligible to have their convictions vacated.
The Maryland Office of the Public Defender had previously set up a hotline for those with cases involving these officers.
Momodu Gondo, Evodio Hendriz, Daniel Hersl, Wayne Jenkins, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor, and Maurice Ward were part of the Baltimore City Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, and were recently indicted on charges.
Click here if you think you may be eligible to have your conviction vacated. You can also contact OPD at (410) 914-7858 or at http://www.opd.state.md.us.
