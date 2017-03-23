Gov. Hogan and Education DeVos Encounter Protest During Meeting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– For the first time since the inauguration Governor Larry Hogan plays host to a Trump cabinet secretary, and it happens to be one of the most controversial.

Political reporter Pat Warren reports with more on the visit of the U.S. Secretary of Education.

For the second time since being sworn in, Education Secretary DeVos visited a public school, this time at a Bethesda elementary school and for the second time, she faces protest. But this one soften by support for Governor Hogan.

A group of Hogan supporters interspersed with a demonstration against putting public money into charter schools and school voucher programs.

The Washington Post/University of Maryland poll released this week shows Hogan is less popular on education than other issues polled. Half of registered voters approve of his handling and a third disapprove.

DeVos is not only the first member of the Trump Cabinet to appear with governor hogan, she’s also one of the most controversial. She’s seen by some as anti public schools.

“And when you’re in a slump you’re not in for much fun. Unslumping yourself is not easily done,” Devos said, reading from a Dr. Seuss book.

“Let’s also expand choices for Maryland families by passing the public charter school act of 2017,” said Hogan in the State of the State address last month.

The General Assembly has killed that bill and plans instead to pass a bill to prevent such reforms, no doubt pointing to the DeVos visit as proof of Hogan support for Trump policies.

“So be sure when you step step with care and great tact and remember that life’s a great balancing act,” Hogan said.