Harford County Sheriff Deputy Injured While Responding to Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Harford County Sheriff deputy was injured while responding to a crash Thursday in Fallston.
At about 5:24 p.m., the deputy was responding to assist with a serious crash on Route 1, when he was struck in the driver side door of his agency vehicle.
The deputy was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma. He was alert and conscious while being flown to the hospital.
At this time, investigators remained on scene to gather information.
