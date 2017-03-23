WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Harford County Sheriff Deputy Injured While Responding to Crash

March 23, 2017 9:06 PM
Filed Under: crash, Harford County Sheriff's Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Harford County Sheriff deputy was injured while responding to a crash Thursday in Fallston.

At about 5:24 p.m., the deputy was responding to assist with a serious crash on Route 1, when he was struck in the driver side door of his agency vehicle.

The deputy was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma. He was alert and conscious while being flown to the hospital.

At this time, investigators remained on scene to gather information.

