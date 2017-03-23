Haynie: Chris Lee Looking To Impress For The Orioles

With Chris Tillman still trying to overcome shoulder soreness that has put his Opening Day status in doubt, the Orioles are searching for his possible replacement in the starting rotation. Mike Wright, Tyler Wilson, Gabriel Ynoa and Jayson Aquino are among the pitchers competing for that spot.

Another name frequently mentioned is Chris Lee. Lee, a hard throwing lefty, has made a good impression in Florida.

Heading into Wednesday night’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Lee had allowed two runs in 11 innings pitched. He had also struck out nine and allowed only three walks.

Against the Rays, however, Lee struggled in just two innings of work. He threw 55 pitches and left with the Orioles trailing 2-0.

Lee was touched for five hits and walked two. He reached full counts on four Tampa Bay batters.

The good news is that his fastball was topping out at 95 mph on the radar gun.

With the start of the 2017 season less that two weeks away, roster spots are still up for grabs. Even though he didn’t pitch well on Wednesday, Lee is still a player to watch.

At 24 years of age, Chris Lee appears to have bright future with the Orioles.

That future could be now.