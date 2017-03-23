WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

House GOP Leaders Postpone Vote On Healthcare Bill

March 23, 2017 3:54 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House GOP leadership announced that there will not be a vote on the healthcare bill Thursday.

CBS News reports the entire House GOP conference is set to meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss next steps.

House Republican leaders were supposed to be voting on their health care bill, but Thursday morning, they weren’t ready yet.

Many of the “no” votes that threaten to scuttle the bill come from members of the Freedom Caucus, which is made up of the most conservative members in the House. Meadows said he was “encouraged” by his meeting with the White House — their negotiations continue today.

The Freedom Caucus wants to lower premiums by rolling back what are known as the Obamacare “essential benefits” — like maternity care, emergency room visits, prescription drugs. But several moderates will likely reject this approach.

