BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of stealing $830,000 worth of jewelry from Sears after the store had closed.
Daniel E. Grant, of Silver Spring, faces commercial burglary and theft charges.
The Montgomery County Police Department began investigating on March 17, just after 11:30 p.m., after a burglary alarm went off at the Sears in the White Oak Shopping Center, located in the 11000 block of New Hampshire Ave.
A motion sensor had set off the alarm, and responding officers and K9 officers saw a suspect once inside the store.
The suspect, later identified as Grant, was near the jewelry department, before fleeing out of the store’s front entrance.
Officers waiting outside immediately arrested Grant.
Police determined he stayed inside the store after it closed, before using a hammer to break out the glass from jewelry display cases, reportedly stealing $830,000 worth of jewelry.
One Comment
EXCELLENT I TAKE MY HAT OFF TO HIM …
Sears take people for they money everyday ,that is why they closing down and Good RIDDINGS
SEARS customer service is HORRIBLE ,CLOTHES is horrible ,and INFLATE PRICES ….
I wish he would have gotten away !!!!!