WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Maryland Democrats To Discuss Potential Federal Budget Cuts

March 23, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Budget cuts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democrats in the state legislature will be talking about how proposed cuts in the federal budget could affect the state.

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller are scheduled to gather with fellow Democrats on Thursday in Annapolis.

Maryland lawmakers have been particularly concerned about how President Donald Trump’s budget proposal could hurt the state.

Maryland is home to a large number of federal workers, and federal agencies are headquartered in the state.

Democrats who control Maryland’s legislature have been working on defense to brace the state for cuts supported by the Trump administration and the GOP-led Congress.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia