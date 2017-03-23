WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Maryland Man Arrested On Child Porn, Sexual Abuse Of Minor Charges

March 23, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Child Porn Case, Child sexual abuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a minor for several months in 2016.

Eric Wayne Grinder faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, continuing course of conduct with a minor, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of child pornography.

The alleged sexual is said to have occurred between June and November of 2016.

Grinder is being held without bond.

