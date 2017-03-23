Maryland Man Arrested On Child Porn, Sexual Abuse Of Minor Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a minor for several months in 2016.
Eric Wayne Grinder faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, continuing course of conduct with a minor, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of child pornography.
The alleged sexual is said to have occurred between June and November of 2016.
Grinder is being held without bond.
