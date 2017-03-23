WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Maryland Officer Arrested On DUI Charges

March 23, 2017 4:07 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police Department officer has been arrested on driving under the influence charges after he crashed while in his police vehicle.

Christopher Brown, who joined the department in 2009, faces multiple counts of driving under the influence and speeding. He has been suspended from the department.

Brown also previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence back in 2012. He faced administrative discipline from PGCPD after that incident.

Police say the crash happened at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, near Pennsylvania Ave. and I-495. The off-duty officer reportedly clipped the back of a tractor trailer, causing him to lose control and hit a guardrail.

Brown reportedly left the scene, but returned a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

 

