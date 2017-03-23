WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Orioles Add Extra Giveaway For 2017 Tag Day Participants

March 23, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Tag Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fans who attend the Orioles Tag Day event on Saturday, March 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will receive a “Smile, You’re in Birdland” t-shirt, while supplies last, as well as have a chance to win Orioles autographed memorabilia throughout the day.

Tag Day allows fans who are interested in purchasing either a full or partial Season Plan for the 2017 season an opportunity to “try out” seats before they make a purchase.

Orioles Season Plans are available in 81-game, 29-game, and 13-game packages. Purchasing a Season Plan is the only way for fans to guarantee access to Orioles Opening Day on Monday, April 3, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The first 250 new buyers who purchase two or more seats in a new season ticket plan will receive an exclusive Orioles cooler bag. Additionally, fans who purchase a new season plan during the event will be invited to take an on-field photo with the Oriole Bird.

 

 

