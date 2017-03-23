11-Year-Old Boy Set Fires in Md. Wal-Mart

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say an 11-year-old Catonsville boy set small fires inside the Arbutus Wal-Mart Supercenter store Tuesday morning.
Firefighters and police responded to the store in the Lansdowne Crossing shopping center in Arbutus at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, after the business was evacuated when multiple small fires were set in different areas of the store.
Police said the fires were extinguished by employees.
One Wal-Mart worker was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.
County police asked for help identifying a potential witness, posting a photo of a woman taken from store surveillance cameras to the media.
The boy was charged with attempted first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment and second-degree malicious burning, according to police.
