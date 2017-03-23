WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

11-Year-Old Boy Set Fires in Md. Wal-Mart

March 23, 2017 6:23 PM
Filed Under: Arbutus, Baltimore County police, Wal-Mart

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say an 11-year-old Catonsville boy set small fires inside the Arbutus Wal-Mart Supercenter store Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and police responded to the store in the Lansdowne Crossing shopping center in Arbutus at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, after the business was evacuated when multiple small fires were set in different areas of the store.

Police said the fires were extinguished by employees.

One Wal-Mart worker was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

County police asked for help identifying a potential witness, posting a photo of a woman taken from store surveillance cameras to the media.

The boy was charged with attempted first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment and second-degree malicious burning, according to police.

