Weather Blog: Chilly Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– High pressure overhead is providing for mostly sunny skies and light winds across the region this afternoon. Temperatures remain quite chilly with highs about 10 degrees below climatological normals, generally in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Tonight, the high pressure will shift offshore, promoting developing southerly flow. A warm front will approach from the west, so clouds will be on the increase after midnight. However, before this occurs, should see radiational cooling allow temperatures to drop off back into the low 30s for most locations, with even a few upper 20s.

Towards morning, with the strong warm air advection, a band of light precipitation may near the northwestern reaches of our region across eastern West Virginia and western Maryland. While the bulk of the precipitation should remain north across Pennsylvania, there may be some light rain, and perhaps patchy light freezing rain.

After warm frontal passage, the afternoon should warm significantly with breaks of sun and highs reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s.