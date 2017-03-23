WEATHER BLOG: Weekend Warm Up On The Way

Hi Everyone!

A sunny, but a chilly start this day. But, then again, this was a part of the plan we described to you yesterday. The weeks end, and weekend warm up are on track as are some showers tomorrow morning. And then, again, at the end of the weekend. I am thinking that Spring might finally be over powering the March we have come to know and love. Yesterday’s winds, and chill down will be repeated again before “it” is over, said, and done with. But now, in the extended outlook, we see, ( and will continue to see), more warm day’s than not.

Today sunny and ten degrees below normal with a high of 46°. Honestly, though, in the sun, (and with little wind), not a real uncomfortable early Spring day!

All is good, and all quiet on the weather front this morning. SWEET!

Have a good, and safe day!

MB!