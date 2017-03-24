NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina take on Butler tonight at 7 p.m., then UCLA vs. Kentucky starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Baltimore Man Arrested & Charged With 1st-Degree Attempted Murder

March 24, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 29-year-old man connected to a March 13 attempted murder investigation in the 6200 block of Shipview Way.

Around 11:40 p.m., a 31 year-old male was shot in his neck, back, buttocks and wrist and left for dead.  The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and later recovered from his injuries.

After interviewing witnesses, Thursday detectives arrested Devin King at his home in the 1500 block of N. Broadway.

King was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and various handgun violations.

