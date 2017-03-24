NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina take on Butler tonight at 7 p.m., then UCLA vs. Kentucky starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Baltimore Police Recover $8,000 in Drug Bust from Repeat Offender

March 24, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime, Drug bust

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police recovered $8,000, a loaded handgun and suspected heroin in a search and seize arrest Thursday.

Police executed a search and seize warrant in the 5200 block of Moravia Road and arrested 39-year-old repeat offender, Curtis Bailey of the 2000 block of Preston Street.

5200 moravia Baltimore Police Recover $8,000 in Drug Bust from Repeat Offender

Courtesy of Baltimore Police.

Bailey, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions, was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with several gun and drug violations.

