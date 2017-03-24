Baltimore Police Recover $8,000 in Drug Bust from Repeat Offender

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police recovered $8,000, a loaded handgun and suspected heroin in a search and seize arrest Thursday.
Police executed a search and seize warrant in the 5200 block of Moravia Road and arrested 39-year-old repeat offender, Curtis Bailey of the 2000 block of Preston Street.
Bailey, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions, was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with several gun and drug violations.
