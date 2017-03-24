Cancer Comes Down To Luck More Often Than Not, Study Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We try our hardest to do the right things and make the right decisions in life, but sometimes the desired result isn’t achieved.

And unfortunately, according to a study led by Bert Vogelstein and Christian Tomasetti, cancer is no different. It can be a matter of chance more often than we’d like to believe, they say.

Vogelstein did an admirable job of breaking down the arcane scientific terms and process into layman terms in a in Science Magazine report.

Essentially, cells divide and make mistakes while copying DNA. They’re “naturally occurring mutations.” For the most part, the mistakes are negligible and not uncommon. But, unfortunately, sometimes those mistakes come in the wrong gene.

“Occasionally they occur in a cancer driver gene,” according to Vogelstein. “That’s bad luck.”

Vogelstein and Tomasetti set out to quantify just how much of cancer could be preventable or how much of it was random.

“We all agree that 40 percent of cancers are preventable,” Vogelstein says. “The question is, what about the other cancers that aren’t known to be preventable?”

Their findings were fairly shocking. For instance, 66 percent of the gene mutations are completely random. To complete that pie chart, they found that 29 percent are due to environment, while a relatively minuscule 5 percent is hereditary.

To break it down further, they said that most of the time when these random mutations are to blame when children develop cancer.

“They need to understand that these cancers would have happened no matter what they did,” Vogelstein says. “We don’t need to add guilt to an already tragic situation.”

Of course, different forms of cancer have different results. For instance, lung cancer can be look to be obviated by abstaining from tobacco.

“We’re not saying the only thing that determines the seriousness of the cancer, or its aggressiveness, or its likelihood to cause the patient’s death, are these mutations,” said Vogelstein. “We’re simply saying that they are necessary to get the cancer.”