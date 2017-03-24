NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina take on Butler tonight at 7 p.m., then UCLA vs. Kentucky starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Gov. Hogan on City School Deficit: ‘Getting Close But Not There Yet’

March 24, 2017 5:54 PM By Pat Warren
Filed Under: baltimore city schools budget deficit

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Getting close but not there yet. That’s how Governor Larry Hogan describes efforts between his office and the City on closing the Baltimore City Schools multi-million dollar deficit.

In the words of one Baltimore delegate, it’s almost time for the fat lady to sing.

A nearly $130 million deficit brought a cry for help for Baltimore City schools.

“We need help,” said Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The mayor and the governor and members of the Baltimore City delegation have been in discussions to find additional money for the City schools and Friday Governor Hogan says they’re close.

“I believe we’re getting close to agreement on some solutions, the State I believe will try to help with some additional funding, but we’re going to make sure there’s a fiscal accountability and responsibility component to that additional money and that’s what we’re working on right now. Hopefully we’ll be able to get that resolved in the next week or two,” Hogan said.

Baltimore Delegate Maggie McIntosh is optimistic there will be money in the next budget talks.

“By that time the fat lady’s going to sing and I hope that fat lady isn’t me, OK?” McIntosh said.

There are two and a half weeks left in the session.

Baltimore lawmakers agree to accountability. The school system has found $30 million to cut that won’t affect teaching.

Declining enrollment is a big contributor to the schools money problems.

