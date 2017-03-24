Hogan Vows Veto of Bill on Low-Performing Schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says he’ll veto a bill that would set guidelines for implementing a federal law requiring states to make schools more accountable for student performance.
The Republican governor said Friday the measure would prohibit the state board of education from taking substantial actions to make improvements to consistently failing schools.
The Maryland State Education Association says the bill protects schools from privatization. The union also supports the bill for including qualities other than test scores on determining how well schools are doing. Hogan criticizes the bill for making testing only 55 percent of the model. He also says it could end up costing Maryland $250 million in federal funding.
The bill passed the House by a veto-proof margin. It is pending in the Senate.
