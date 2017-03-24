NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina take on Butler tonight at 7 p.m., then UCLA vs. Kentucky starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Hogan Vows Veto of Bill on Low-Performing Schools

March 24, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Larry Hogan, Schools, Veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says he’ll veto a bill that would set guidelines for implementing a federal law requiring states to make schools more accountable for student performance.

The Republican governor said Friday the measure would prohibit the state board of education from taking substantial actions to make improvements to consistently failing schools.

The Maryland State Education Association says the bill protects schools from privatization. The union also supports the bill for including qualities other than test scores on determining how well schools are doing. Hogan criticizes the bill for making testing only 55 percent of the model. He also says it could end up costing Maryland $250 million in federal funding.

The bill passed the House by a veto-proof margin. It is pending in the Senate.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia