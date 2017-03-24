NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina take on Butler tonight at 7 p.m., then UCLA vs. Kentucky starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Maryland Lawmakers Outline Package on Opioid Overdoses

March 24, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Annapolis, Opioid, Overdose

BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have brought together a variety of proposals to help fight the heroin and opioid epidemic in the state.

One measure discussed at a news conference Friday focuses on prevention and treatment efforts. It includes increased funding for drug courts. It also creates new crisis treatment centers and a new health crisis hotline to help people struggling with addiction. It forms an overdose response program and eases access to Naloxone, which can reverse respiratory failures from opioid overdoses.

Another bill focuses on education.

Gov. Larry Hogan also has been focusing on efforts to fight opioid addiction. He announced a supplemental budget on Thursday that includes $10 million for a panel to develop a broad range of evidence-based strategies aimed at preventing and treating the opioid crisis.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

