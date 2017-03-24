Police: 2 Dead, 4 Total Shot in Waldorf; Appears Domestic-Related

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man and a young female child have died after four people were shot in Waldorf Thursday night.

Police say around 8:17 p.m., officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a house in the 3300 block of Westdale Court.

Police say the man and child were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a female teenager were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say it appears to be domestic-related. Officers also located a gun near the deceased man.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Elliott at (301) 932-2222 or (301) 609-6515. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

The victims’ identities will be released once next of kin have been notified.