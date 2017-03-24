Police: Waldorf Father Killed Daughters, Shot Wife Before Turning Gun On Himself

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Waldorf man killed his two daughters and shot his wife before turning the gun on himself inside their home Thursday night, police say.

Police responded to 3305 Westdale Court around 8:07 p.m. Officers found a 36-year-old woman outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Inside they found her husband, 37-year-old Carlton Goodwin, dead on the living room floor from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was found beside him.

The couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Laila Goodwin, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Another daughter, 17-year-old Lashelle Goodwin, was found in the upstairs bathroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lashelle was flown to the hospital where she later died.

The mother was also flown to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on her current condition.

Investigators are working to establish a motive, but at this time it is unclear what prompted the shootings.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

