Ponder, Kolber To Lead ESPN’s Sunday And Monday NFL Shows

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ESPN has confirmed that Samantha Ponder is the new host of “Sunday NFL Countdown,” replacing longtime host Chris Berman.
Ponder is just the third host of “Sunday NFL Countdown” in its 32-year history. Ponder has been part of the network’s college football broadcasts for the last several years.
Additonally, Suzy Kolber, who has been co-hosting “Monday Night Countdown” with Berman for the last couple of years, will now be the only host of that show as well as the “Monday Night Football” halftime and postgame shows.
One of Berman’s other roles of hosting ESPN’s airing of the annual NFL draft, will now be handled by Trey Wingo.