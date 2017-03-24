NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina take on Butler tonight at 7 p.m., then UCLA vs. Kentucky starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Ponder, Kolber To Lead ESPN’s Sunday And Monday NFL Shows

March 24, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: espn, Monday Night Countdown, Samantha Ponder, Sunday NFL Countdown, Suzy Kolber

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ESPN has confirmed that Samantha Ponder is the new host of “Sunday NFL Countdown,” replacing longtime host Chris Berman.

Ponder is just the third host of “Sunday NFL Countdown” in its 32-year history. Ponder has been part of the network’s college football broadcasts for the last several years.

Additonally, Suzy Kolber, who has been co-hosting “Monday Night Countdown” with Berman for the last couple of years, will now be the only host of that show as well as the “Monday Night Football” halftime and postgame shows.

One of Berman’s other roles of hosting ESPN’s airing of the annual NFL draft, will now be handled by Trey Wingo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia