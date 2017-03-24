Pope Francis Sends Condolences On Cardinal Keeler’s Death

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pope Francis cited Cardinal William Keeler’s commitment to ecumenical and interreligious understanding in offering condolences on the death of the archbishop emeritus of Baltimore.
The pope sent a telegram Friday to Archbishop William Lori, the day after Keeler died.
Pope Francis said Keeler was a “wise and gentle pastor” and expressed gratitude for his years of leadership.
“I cordially impart my apostolic blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Lord,” the pope said.
