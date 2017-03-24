NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina take on Butler tonight at 7 p.m., then UCLA vs. Kentucky starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Pope Francis Sends Condolences On Cardinal Keeler’s Death

March 24, 2017 9:58 PM
BALTIMORE (AP) — Pope Francis cited Cardinal William Keeler’s commitment to ecumenical and interreligious understanding in offering condolences on the death of the archbishop emeritus of Baltimore.

The pope sent a telegram Friday to Archbishop William Lori, the day after Keeler died.

Pope Francis said Keeler was a “wise and gentle pastor” and expressed gratitude for his years of leadership.

“I cordially impart my apostolic blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Lord,” the pope said.

