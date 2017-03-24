WEATHER BLOG: Mild Temperatures Headed Our Way

TGIF!!! Hi Everyone!
The weekend is here! Mild if not WARM temperatures are here! Some much needed rain will be here! AND a perfect Spring day tomorrow will be the ENCORE to the whole “deal!” What is there not to like about starting this day, …weather-wise anyway.
Looking like, after morning showers, we will have some sun this afternoon with temps above 60°. Tonight it does not go below 50°.
Partly sunny and 73° tomorrow. Nuff said….
Sunday a bit of rain dayside. More significant rain Sunday night. And we will stay gray, and damp at times, through Tuesday.
AND it stays mild.
Really, weather wise this day start is a WIN!
T.G.I.F., ….ain’t it the truth!
Have a good weekend everyone!
-MB!