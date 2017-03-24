Woman Dies in Early Morning Crash on Inner Loop of 695

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A woman died in an early morning crash Friday on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County, according to the Maryland State Police.

At 3:24 a.m., troopers responded to a single vehicle accident on the ramp from the inner loop of I-695 to Charles St.

Authorities say that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee traveled up the ramp and straight into a traffic light pole and there was no sign of breaking or evasive maneuvering.

The vehicle’s driver, Marsha Griffin, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say there were no witnesses to the collision and there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use.

The ramp was reopened at 5:34 a.m.

Any witnesses to this collision are asked to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack.

