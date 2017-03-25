DuPont Family Trust Lawsuit Moved from Maryland to Delaware

March 25, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: DuPont

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland says a lawsuit involving a trust providing retirement benefits for household employees of du Pont family members should be moved to Delaware.

The trust was created by Mary Chichester DuPont Clark in 1947 with 50 shares of Christiana Securities Co., which eventually came to include more than $6 million of DuPont Co. stock.

Two of Clark’s grandchildren, Helena duPont Wright of Maryland and James Mills of Virginia, along with two of their personal employees, are suing current and former trust administrators.

The plaintiffs claim that the administrators’ failure to bring the trust into compliance with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 has created increased funding obligations for the employers and exposure to penalties and fines once federal officials learn of the trust’s existence.

 

