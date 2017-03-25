Hampden Community Holds Vigil for New York Man Killed by Baltimore Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Residents of Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood sent a message of inclusion and sorrow as they held a vigil to remember a New York man who was allegedly stabbed in a hate crime by a Baltimore resident.

Police parked outside the Hampden rowhome of 28-year-old James Jackson, after a murder happened nearly 200 miles away.

Police say he took a bus to New York City last weekend and chose 66-year-old Timothy Caughman to randomly stab to death with a 26-inch sword, one of several knives police found in Jackson’s possession.

New York police said: “based on statements that he made, the subject, as well as preliminary review of video, it reveals that the attack of on Timothy Caughman was clearly racially motivated.”

Video shows Jackson walking down a New York street before he turned himself in. He later told police he came to New York “for the purpose of killing black men” and planned to kill again.

Jackson is a 2007 graduate of the Friend School of Baltimore and is now in a Manhattan jail.

His neighbors were shocked by this crime and described him as friendly but keeping to himself.

The vigil was held at the corner of 36th and Chestnut.

Manhattan’s District Attorney will decide whether Jackson should be charged with a hate crime.