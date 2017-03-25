Orioles Fans Look To Become Season Ticket-Holders At Tag Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles fans are gearing up for Opening Day as they were invited to the ballpark Saturday to test out their seats.

Not only did they get to pick out their seats, they also get to try them out to see what it will look like and feel like for the season.

With thousands of seating options, season ticket holders have a lot to consider before they make their final selection.

“Kinda fun to look around and see whats available to see if you can get better seats than you have before, it shows everything that’s available so we come out every year,” said season ticket holder Rick Baker.

It’s an annual event fans look forward to every season.

“It gets them ready for Opening Day and ready for the opening season, and this lets you know it really is close, it really is here,” said Neil Aloise, VP of ticket sales.

For many fans it’s a time to splurge.

“We are upgrading, we are moving to the full package and getting better seats, we have had the same ones for ten years in section 16 but we are moving behind home plate,” said season ticket holder Karen Johnston.

These fans will now be closer to the Orioles magic, cheering on their birds to go all the way.

“The World Series is what we are looking forward to, its our turn, its our time,” Johnston said.

There are still plenty of season passes available to be purchased online or in person. Opening Day is April 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays.