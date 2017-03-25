Weather Blog: Spring Like Temperatures

March 25, 2017 5:00 PM By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– I mean wow. Temps right now in the upper 70s in many locations! This is a classic early spring pattern setting up across the area. However, a back-door front will move through the area tonight.

This will allow for colder air on Sunday. By tomorrow, temperatures will be 20-30 degrees colder than today with highs only in the mid 50s (which is still close to average for this time of year).

Clouds remain in the forecast through Tuesday along with the chance here-and-there for showers. We should return to the 70s or near 70 degrees by Monday.

