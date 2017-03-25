Women’s History Month Rally Held In Annapolis

March 25, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Annapolis, Women's History Month, womens health

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — A rally for Women’s History Month was held in Annapolis Saturday morning on Lawyer’s Mall in front of the Maryland State House.

Participants highlighted the importance of the Affordable Care Act, paid sick leave, immigration reform, paycheck fairness and other policies affecting women.

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation were scheduled to attend, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Reps. John Sarbanes and Jamie Raskin, as well as Maryland Del. Joseline Pena-Melnyk of Prince George’s County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

