Court Rejects Appeal Of Ex-Grad Student Who Killed Friend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man serving life in prison for stabbing a friend in a jealous, drunken rage has lost a court appeal.
Rahul Gupta of Silver Spring was convicted of murder in the 2013 death of 24-year-old Mark Waugh.
Authorities say Gupta, a George Washington University graduate student, believed his girlfriend was cheating on him with Waugh, a Georgetown University law student.
Gupta argued on appeal that a lower court erred in not suppressing statements he gave during a police interrogation. He also argued that the trial judge improperly communicated with a juror.
The Maryland Court of Appeals last week found that judge’s communications amounted to harmless error. The court also found that despite requesting a lawyer before being interrogated, Gupta then spoke with detectives after being read his Miranda rights.
