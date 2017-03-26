Police Investigating Overnight Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old.
Police were called at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, about a shooting at the intersection of Reisterstown Rd. and Tioga Parkway.
Responding officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot several times.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
