Police Investigating Overnight Homicide

March 26, 2017 11:08 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old.

Police were called at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, about a shooting at the intersection of Reisterstown Rd. and Tioga Parkway.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot several times.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

