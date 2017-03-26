TSA Reports An Increase Of Guns At Airport Security Checkpoints

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a troubling trend at airports, as the TSA reports an increase in passengers bringing guns in their carry-ons.

It’s an issue for airports around the country and here in Maryland.

Not only did the TSA report more guns at airports across the country, they say more than eight percent of them were also loaded, now they’re reminding passengers the right and wrong way to pack a gun.

“People are bringing a firearm to the checkpoint, that’s the wrong way to fly with a firearm,” said TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein.

Nationwide, close to 3,400 guns were found at checkpoints in 2016.

A dangerous trend steadily increasing over the years, especially here in Maryland at BWI Thurgood Marshall airport.

2013 had 13, while 14 were caught the next year. Then 16 in 2015, 24 in 2016, and already five for the beginning of 2017.

“I find it difficult to believe that someone didn’t know they had a loaded gun,” said traveler Sandra Graves. “I don’t buy that.”

A concern for passengers, and a major problem for those who break the law.

“Significant financial fines by the court and time in jail. It is a jailable offense in the state of Maryland,” said Maryland Transportation Authority Police Lt. Kevin Ayd.

It’s an offense that TSA officials say is easily avoidable.

“The best thing to do is do your homework before you fly with your firearm,” said Farbstein.

Officials say the correct method is to lock the unloaded firearm and the ammunition in its original container in a secure hard case.

Proper paperwork must be completed and declared to your airline as checked baggage.

“We want people traveling safely, and to do so, we want to make sure people pack guns the right way,” said Farbstein. “I think that’s the surprise. You can travel with a firearm, all we ask is you do it safely.”

TSA officials say firearm laws vary by state, so it’s important to research that before you travel.

