Weather Blog: Rain Overnight, Warmer Tomorrow

No surprise here, we are more than 30 degrees colder than this time yesterday with temperatures ONLY in the 40s and 50s state-wide. It’s all thanks to a yucky east wind that has also brought us fog and mist from time to time today. A batch of rain will be moving in overnight, so many areas will experience a period of rain/drizzle through Monday morning.

We will be much warmer tomorrow as winds shift out of the south and highs make it into the lower 70s. Clouds will still dominate, but there will also be peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.

Another wave of low pressure arrives Monday night into Tuesday and that will bring the chance for more rain and perhaps even a rumble of thunder. Sunshine returns on Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.

