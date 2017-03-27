WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Baby Found Inside Car At Scene Of Fatal Shooting

March 27, 2017 11:27 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A baby is back safe with her family on Monday night, after being found inside a car at the scene of shooting in west Baltimore.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports the baby girl was reportedly found more than an hour after police say a 45-year-old man was shot and killed at the 2400 block of Reisterstown Rd.

The man was found close to the car where the baby was. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The young girl was found when a detective opened one of the rear doors of the car. Detectives said they couldn’t see the toddler through the car’s heavily-tinted windows.

Police says the man who was shot did own the car where the baby was found, but investigators have not yet been to make a connection between the man and the young girl.

Police say the little girl is safe and sound, and unharmed.

