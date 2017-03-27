Baltimore Mayor Thanks Governor For Additional School Funding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is thanking Governor Larry Hogan for his weekend announcement about Baltimore City Schools funding.
Hogan announced Sunday that the administration has reached an agreement with state leaders and is proposing over $23 million dollars of state funding for Baltimore City Public Schools, with another $5 million for several other counties.
While the funds announced by the governor do not cover the entire city public schools budget shortfall — $130 million — it certainly helps avoid disaster.
Pugh released the following statement Monday.
“First, I want to thank Governor Hogan for including $23.7 million in supplemental funds to help us address the Baltimore City Public Schools’ structural deficit. I also want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the city legislative delegation, led by Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh, for its continued efforts on behalf of Baltimore’s children and families.
All parties involved recognize the importance of prioritizing our children’s access to a quality education and partnering with Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises to give her the tools and resources to help our children thrive.
I look forward to the ongoing work of the Kirwan Commission so we can ensure a sustainable solution to the school system’s funding difficulties.”
