Baltimore Says Goodbye To Cardinal William Keeler

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is saying goodbye to a beloved leader of the Catholic Church, as the first of two public viewings for Cardinal William Keeler was held Monday before his body is laid to rest Tuesday.

Cardinal Keeler died last week at the age 86.

The long-time leader of the Archdiocese is also remembered as the man behind a multi-million dollar restoration of the Baltimore Basilica.

Church leaders say it is only fitting that this is where he is honored Monday, before being laid to rest there on Tuesday.

His impact is visible on the stairs of the Baltimore Basilica, as hundreds stream in to say goodbye to Cardinal Keeler.

“I’m not Catholic, but he was a very kind man,” said Linda O’Dell. “And I wanted to pay my respects.”

“It’s not just what the Cardinal did for the Catholic faith community,” said Baltimore PD commissioner Kevin Davis. “It’s what he did for the entire Baltimore community.”

Keeler came to Baltimore in 1989, first serving the city and 500,000 Catholics as archbishop.

In 1994, Pope John Paul II elevated him to Cardinal. One year later, Cardinal Keeler welcomed the Pope to Baltimore.

An unforgettable day in Keeler’s nearly two decades of leadership.

A more permanent testament to Cardinal Keeler’s legacy stands in downtown Baltimore, where he championed a $32 million renovation of the Baltimore Basillica, all through private funds.

“He said, ‘I’ll get the money from elsewhere.’ And, he was so well seen elsewhere, that he got it,” said Brother Tom Trager.

Now, the crypt beneath will become Cardinal Keeler’s final resting place.

The doors of the Basilica will be open until 7 p.m. Monday for anyone wishing to pay their respects. There will be another visitation until 1 p.m. on Tuesday before Cardinal Keeler’s funeral.

Cardinal Keeler’s funeral begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch the services live on our Decades channel.

