Deadly Shooting Near Mondawmin Mall Investigated

March 27, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after being shot near Mondawmin Mall Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police say.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road around 1:15 p.m.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun, a baby was pulled out of a car with tinted windows at the center of the crime scene about an hour-and-a-half after officers first arrived on the scene.

Homicide detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and video footage.

Anyone with information should call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 442-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

