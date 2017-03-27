Deadly Shooting Near Mondawmin Mall Investigated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after being shot near Mondawmin Mall Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police say.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road around 1:15 p.m.
They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
According to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun, a baby was pulled out of a car with tinted windows at the center of the crime scene about an hour-and-a-half after officers first arrived on the scene.
Homicide detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and video footage.
Anyone with information should call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 442-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
