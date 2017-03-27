WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Dense Fog Advisory

WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Fetty Wap At Scene Of NJ Shooting That Left 3 Wounded

March 27, 2017 7:55 AM
Filed Under: Fetty Wap

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say hip-hop star Fetty Wap was at the scene of a shooting in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.

The shooting happened at a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends are not suspects in the shooting. Officials say the rapper was not hurt.

The three victims were hospitalized.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia