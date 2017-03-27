Man To Stand Trial For 2014 Crash That Killed 5 Near DC

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A man who authorities say was driving under the influence and on a suspended license when he caused a 2014 car accident that killed five people is going on trial.
Prosecutors in Prince George’s County said in a statement that the trial of Kenneth Kelley is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. Kelley is charged with five counts of negligent manslaughter in the Oct. 14, 2014, crash, which killed three adults and two children.
Prosecutors say Kelley was driving well above the posted speed limit in Oxon Hill when he hit a vehicle stopped at a light. The impact sent the vehicle Kelley struck into a utility pole. One of the people who died was in Kelley’s vehicle. The other four were in the vehicle he hit.
